Russiagate, Trump: "Ho il diritto di concedermi la grazia"

Tra i tanti tweet che Donald Trump pubblica in una giornata, oggi ne spicca uno relativo al Russiagate. Il Presidente Usa infatti ha scritto:

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!